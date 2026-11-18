New Jersey law, like the law of most states, expressly permits the public to observe the closing of the polls and the counting of votes. But some New Jersey county election boards have policies which claim to prohibit the public from witnessing this process in both precinct polling places and vote centers, contrary to the law. I urge those county election boards to adjust their policies before the next election.

Voting machines (such as optical-scan tabulators) record votes internally as they are cast during the election, and at the end of election day the poll workers “close the polls.” That is, they instruct the voting machine to print the vote counts onto “poll tapes” and also write them into removable media (thumb drives). The poll tapes and thumb drives are transported to the county’s election office for uploading to an election management computer, but before they leave the polling place the poll tapes are signed (in pen) by election workers and they can be seen by witnesses. This is a useful protection against tampering in transit or in the election office.

Who is allowed to witness those poll tapes? In most states (the ones shown in green on this map), any member of the public can see them. But in a few states (the ones in red-brown on the map), you need to be a “credentialed pollwatcher” or “challenger”, that is, appointed by a political party or by a candidate to observe the polling place.

Credentialed pollwatchers (called challengers in some jurisdictions) sit at the voter check-in table all day, close enough to hear the voter’s name and address; they can see who votes, they can see that no one is stuffing unauthorized ballots into the voting machine, and generally observe that the election is conducted fairly. There are good reasons that arbitrary members of the public are not allowed to do that: it could intimidate voters or otherwise hinder the process of voting. So pollwatchers need credentials, formally requested from the Board of Elections by the political parties or candidates.

But after the polls close, it’s different. There are no more voters, and most states recognize that election transparency is well served by permitting the public to observe the vote count, as long as they don’t interfere.

When the Attorney General sent lawyers to watch me vote

Once upon a time, I was serving as an expert witness for some public-interest plaintiffs who were suing the State of New Jersey, in state court, over the use of paperless electronic voting machines. Back then, quite a few states used such machines, without any kind of paper trail, so if someone managed to install fraudulent software in the voting machine to report fake vote totals, there were no paper ballots that could be recounted. Now, only Louisiana uses those machines.

I wanted to observe the closing-of-the-polls procedure in my local polling place in the November 2008 general election. A few days before, I asked my county election officials about that, and was told that I couldn’t. Lawyers for the plaintiffs wrote to New Jersey’s Attorney General about this, and she wrote this brief letter:

Re: Observing the Announcement of Election Results This is to confirm that under N.J.S.A. 19:16-2, the announcement of election results, at the close of the polls, shall be “open and public”, with the caveat that no one can interfere with the election officials. Sincerely yours, ANNE MILGRAM, ATTORNEY GENERAL OF NEW JERSEY

What happened next? On Tuesday morning, November 4th, 2008, I went to my usual polling place to vote, the elementary school gymnasium. As usual, there was the table where I signed the pollbook. As usual, sitting at that table were two poll workers (working for the county board of election) and poll watchers (representing the political parties). What was different this time was another table, off to the side, with two men in business suits, just watching.

That evening at 8pm, I went back to the polling place to observe. I brought a copy of my letter from the Attorney General, just in case. When I arrived, I told the poll worker that I’d like to observe. She told me that I wasn’t allowed. I was just about to pull out my hall pass letter from the A.G., when one of the men in suits came over and told the poll worker that I was allowed to watch.

Apparently, the A.G.’s office was so worried that I would cause some sort of trouble that they sent two staff attorneys to my polling place to sit there all day long. Well, they needn’t have bothered; I had no intention of causing trouble or interfering with election officials.

What the law says

The state law that Ms. Milgram referred to says,

19:16-2. Votes counted publicly without adjournment The district board shall then proceed forthwith to count the votes for each candidate or proposition and shall complete such count without delay or adjournment. The counting shall be open and public, but not to the extent that the number present shall hinder, delay or inconvenience the election officers in counting the ballots and ascertaining the result.

This law comes from the days when there was a wooden ballot box, and the pollworkers in the precinct (the “district board”) would open the ballot box and count the votes. The official interpretation of this law in New Jersey, per the Attorney General’s letter in 2008, is that “counting shall be open and public” means that the procedures used in having the voting machines print out the poll tapes, and the viewing of those poll tapes, shall be open to the public.

In the present day

Before Election Day 2026, a New Jersey county election official told me that she believed the County Board of Election’s policy was to bar the public from the closing of the polls; only those with pollwatcher credentials would be admitted.

On election night, November 3rd at 8pm, members of the public were not permitted to observe polling places in Mercer County (Chestnut Street firehouse in Princeton) and in Somerset County (Finderne Rescue Squad building in Bridgewater). They were told they needed a pollwatcher credential.

So it appears that, in at least some parts of New Jersey, county Boards of Elections are unaware that NJSA 19:16-2 requires them to permit the public to observe the closing of the polls. This is not just a good idea: it’s the law. So I urge the county boards to adjust their rules, and inform pollworkers accordingly.