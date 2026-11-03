2027-28 Fellows Applications are Now Open!

Applications are now open for Princeton University’s Center for Information Technology Policy (CITP) 2027-28 Fellows Program.

The deadline for full consideration is December 7, 2026, 11:59 p.m. EST. Applications received after December 7, 2026 will only be reviewed if the positions have not been filled. Unfortunately, are unable to respond to individual emails regarding the deadline or the status of available positions.

The applications are open now (links are available below according to track) and applicants may apply for more than one track. The Center is seeking candidates for the following three Fellows tracks:



What is CITP?

The Center for Information Technology Policy (CITP) is a cross-disciplinary center of researchers whose expertise in technology, engineering, public policy, and the social sciences focuses on the relationship between developing technologies and its implications in our society. CITP’s research falls into the following three areas:

Platforms and digital infrastructure

Data science, AI and society

Privacy and security



What is the Fellows Program at CITP?

The Fellows Program is a competitive, fully-funded, in-person program located in Princeton, New Jersey, that supports scholars and practitioners in research and policy work tied to the Center’s mission. Fellows accepted into this program conduct research with members of the Center’s community — including faculty, scholars, students, and other fellows — across disciplines, and engage in our public programs, such as workshops, seminars, and conferences.

Both CITP and Princeton University place high value on in-person collaborations and interactions. As such, candidates are expected to participate in-person at CITP on the Princeton University campus in Princeton, New Jersey.

Postdoctoral Research Associate Track – List of Advisors

The postdoctoral track is for people who have recently received or are about to receive a Ph.D. or doctorate degree, and work on understanding and improving the relationship between technology and society. Selected candidates will be appointed at the postdoctoral research associate or more senior research rank. These are typically 12-month appointments, commencing on or about September 1, and can be renewed for a second year, contingent on performance and funding. Fellows in the postdoctoral track have the option of teaching, subject to sufficient course enrollments and the approval of the Dean of the Faculty.

Most postdocs are matched to a specific faculty adviser. A list of CITP Associated Faculty and the areas in which they are looking for postdocs are below:

Professor Manoel Horta Ribeiro will be hiring broadly in the areas of 1) Platforms and Digital Infrastructure, and 2) Data Science AI and Society

DeCenter joint hiring – illustrative areas of overlap include: – Protocols such as Bluesky as alternatives to platforms; especially their economic sustainability

– Decentralized infrastructure that preserves network effects without introducing monopoly power

– Privacy and security of data and digital assets

– Decentralizing power away from big AI labs

joint hiring – illustrative areas of overlap include: Professor Molly Crockett is hiring in the areas of 1) Ethical and epistemic risks of AI, 2) AI and diversity in scientific research, and 3) sociotechnical approaches to AI value alignment

is hiring in the areas of 1) Ethical and epistemic risks of AI, 2) AI and diversity in scientific research, and 3) sociotechnical approaches to AI value alignment Professor Andrés Monroy-Hernández is hiring in the area of Platforms and Digital Infrastructure. Topic: Labor and automation

Professor Jonathan Mayer is hiring at the intersection of computer science and law. Areas of current focus include: 1) empirical studies that inform antitrust and consumer protection law, 2) applied cryptography and applied AI to understand and improve government programs, and 3) measurement and human subjects research on trust and safety, including AI abuse and children’s wellbeing

Arvind Narayanan is is hiring broadly in the area of AI and society. Especially interested in candidates with an economics / social science background

About The Current 2026 – 2027 Fellows

Eamon Duede, Visiting Research Scholar: Eamon Duede is assistant professor of philosophy at Purdue University with a joint appointment in the Data Science and Learning division at Argonne National Laboratory. He is an epistemologist of science whose theoretical work in the philosophy of science focuses on the epistemology of emerging technologies, principally artificial intelligence (AI).

Alia ElKattan, Postdoctoral Research Associate: Alia ElKattan is a researcher who examines the sociopolitical implications of online platforms and emerging technologies. She obtained her Ph.D. at NYU Politics, where her research focused on how the design of technology mediates the acquisition of political information, and how to motivate and safeguard responsible, healthy, and critical engagement with emerging technologies such as large language models and conversational agents.

Eve Fleisig, Postdoctoral Research Associate: Eve Fleisig is a computer scientist whose work combines natural language processing (NLP) and AI ethics. She develops methods to ensure that language models benefit all users, when those users have diverse perspectives and varied needs. She holds a Ph.D. from Berkeley EECS, where she was advised by Dan Klein in the Berkeley NLP group; previously, she received a B.S.E. in computer science from Princeton University.

Rose Guingrich, Postdoctoral Research Associate: Rose E. Guingrich is a researcher with expertise in the cognitive, relational, and broader societal impacts of human-AI interaction. She is presently working with Arvind Narayanan on building prosocial AI systems. Rose is the founder of Ethicom, an initiative that provides both public digital literacy resources and specialized business and policy consulting for human-centered AI. Her affiliations include All Tech is Human, Young People’s Alliance, and the Institute for Humane Robotics. Rose was an NSF Fellow and earned her joint Ph.D. in psychology and social policy from Princeton University.

Angel Hwang, Visiting Research Scholar: Angel Hsing-Chi Hwang (she/her) is an assistant professor of communication and computer science at University of Southern California and a human-AI interaction (HAII) researcher. Her research explores the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on social interaction in both professional and personal settings, as well as its downstream influences on people’s mental health, wellbeing, and work practices. Her work aims to inform the design of more responsible and human-centered AI systems for the future of work and social life.

Blossom Metevier, Postdoctoral Research Associate: Blossom Metevier studies how machine learning systems can be designed to act responsibly in dynamic environments. Her research focuses on improving the reliability of sequential learning methods, including those used in large language models. She is also interested in designing general methods with provable safety and fairness guarantees for high-stakes applications. Metevier completed her Ph.D. in computer science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Helen Nissenbaum, Microsoft Visiting Professor: Helen Nissenbaum is the Andrew H. and Ann R. Tisch Professor of information science at Cornell Tech and the Cornell Ann S. Bowers College of Computing and Information Science. She is also the director of the Digital Life Initiative, which was launched in 2017 at Cornell Tech to explore societal perspectives surrounding the development and application of digital technology, focusing on ethics, policy, politics, and quality of life.

Seyi Olojo, Postdoctoral Research Associate: Seyi Olojo is a critical information studies scholar who studies epistemic cultures in computing. Her work situates natural language processing as a sociotechnical practice that mediates hierarchies of power within a global political economy of AI. Seyi’s dissertation investigated the politics of digitizing and mechanizing African languages, where African language communities hold visions for language revitalization and cultural preservation.