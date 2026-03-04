Introducing the New CITP Non-Resident Technology Fellows 2026 Cohort

The Princeton Center for Information Technology Policy (CITP) Non-Resident Technology Fellows program is a new initiative that connects experienced technologists to address critical public interest challenges. The inaugural cohort brings together a diverse network of experts with the goal of providing technical expertise to state and local governments tasked with regulating the use of technology. You can read more about the program on the CITP website.

Recently, two of the fellows – Varun Gadh and Adam Pickersgill – collaborated with Mihir Kshirsagar of CITP, Stephanie T. Nguyen, a Senior Fellow at Columbia Law School, and Patrick Yurky of Institute for Technology Law & Policy at Georgetown Law, to author Digital Fingerprinting: A Technical Briefing. This brief outlines the historical development of digital fingerprinting and its current use, explaining how digital fingerprinting gathers attributes from user devices to create a unique (or nearly unique) identifier, often without the user’s knowledge or the ability to opt-out. The technical brief is now available on CITP’s website.

2026 CITP Non-Residential Technology Fellows Bios:

Varun Gadh

Varun Gadh is a technologist with the American Civil Liberties Union’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project and a co-founder of the CITP Technology Fellows Program. Previously, he was a technologist at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, where he served as lead technology or technology policy expert in over 25 investigations and lawsuits. He also drafted regulations involving behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and contract terms and conditions. Earlier in his career, he designed and built technology at Capital One, McMaster-Carr, and Honda Research; through this work, he has been awarded nine patents.

Amanda Lenhart

Amanda Lenhart is senior fellow at the Joan Ganz Cooney Center at the Sesame Workshop and was previously Head of Research at Common Sense Media. She has spent over 25 years studying how teens, families, and children navigate the digital landscape, including recent work on social media and youth mental health, and generative AI use among adolescents and parents. She previously led research at the Pew Research Center for 16 years, was program director at Data & Society, and deputy director of the Better Life Lab at New America.

Adam Pickersgill

Adam Pickersgill is a technologist with a software engineering and product management background. He served at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and is Executive Director at Civic Software Initiative, where he works to help nonprofits adopt technology effectively. His experience spans Oracle, Microsoft, and civic tech.

Cory Scott

Cory Scott is Executive Director of Cleveland State University’s Center for Cybersecurity & Privacy Protection and Deputy Regional Lead for the Ohio Cyber Reserve. He provides testimony to Ohio legislators on AI and cybersecurity policy, conducts research on the efficacy of state cybersecurity mandates and cyber insurance for political subdivisions, and led the development of a baseline cybersecurity program now adopted by over 350 local government entities. Previously, he held security and privacy leadership roles at Google, LinkedIn, and Confluent, and conducted vulnerability research at @stake and Matasano Security.

Faiz Surani

Faiz Surani is a co‑founder and CTO of Caldera PBC and was previously a Research Fellow and Data Scientist at Stanford RegLab, where his work focused on building AI systems for the public sector. His projects include developing AI systems for government benefit programs, automating discriminatory covenant detection in property records, and evaluating AI legal research tools. He previously worked as a machine learning researcher on Google’s Neural Semantic Parsing team.

Christine Tsang

Christine Tsang is co‑founder and CEO of Caldera PBC and was previously the founding Executive Director of the Stanford Regulation, Evaluation, and Governance Lab (RegLab), which partners with federal, state, and local agencies to use AI to modernize government. She has served on the leadership team of multiple venture‑backed startups, clerked for Justice Goodwin Liu of the California Supreme Court, and was a Fulbright Scholar in China. She holds a J.D. from Yale Law School.