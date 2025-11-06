CITP Is Now Accepting Applications for the 2026–27 Fellows Program

Applications are now open for Princeton University’s Center for Information Technology Policy (CITP) 2026-27 Fellows Program. Candidates are encouraged to apply by the start-of-review date of December 1, 2025. The applications are open now (links are available below according to track) and applicants may apply for more than one track. The Center is seeking candidates for the following three Fellows tracks:



What is CITP?

The Center for Information Technology Policy (CITP) is a cross-disciplinary center of researchers whose expertise in technology, engineering, public policy, and the social sciences focuses on the relationship between developing technologies and its implications in our society. CITP’s research falls into the following three areas:

Platforms and digital infrastructure

Data science, AI and society

Privacy and security



What is the Fellows Program at CITP?

The Fellows Program is a competitive, fully-funded, in-person program located in Princeton, New Jersey, that supports scholars and practitioners in research and policy work tied to the Center’s mission. Fellows accepted into this program conduct research with members of the Center’s community — including faculty, scholars, students, and other fellows — across disciplines, and engage in our public programs, such as workshops, seminars, and conferences.

Both CITP and Princeton University place high value on in-person collaborations and interactions. As such, candidates are expected to participate in-person at CITP on the Princeton University campus in Princeton, New Jersey.

Postdoctoral Research Associate Track – List of Advisors

The postdoctoral track is for people who have recently received or are about to receive a Ph.D. or doctorate degree, and work on understanding and improving the relationship between technology and society. Selected candidates will be appointed at the postdoctoral research associate or more senior research rank. These are typically 12-month appointments, commencing on or about September 1, and can be renewed for a second year, contingent on performance and funding. Fellows in the postdoctoral track have the option of teaching, subject to sufficient course enrollments and the approval of the Dean of the Faculty.

Most postdocs are matched to a specific faculty adviser. A list of CITP Associated Faculty and the areas in which they are looking for postdocs are as follows (more topics / advisers may be added):

Joint appointments with other Princeton Centers – we may have opportunities for joint appointments with Princeton’s AI Lab and DeCenter. DeCenter is open to postdocs with either technical or non-technical (e.g. political science) background to work on decentralization of power through technology, such as blockchains.

About The Current 2025 – 2026 Fellows

Mel Andrews, Postdoctoral Research Associate: Researcher whose work draws on the scholarly traditions of history and philosophy of science, science and technology studies, and formal methods, alongside firsthand knowledge of practices in both laboratory and computer science.

Marianne Aubin Le Quéré, Postdoctoral Research Associate: Researcher whose interest lies in understanding the impact of increasingly generative AI information ecosystems, researching models for human-centered informedness using mixed-method techniques to drive insights in the fields of social computing, computational social science, and communication.

Hannah Bloch-Wehba, Microsoft Visiting Professor: Professor and scholar of law at the Texas A&M University School of Law who studies how technological change reshapes public governance, with consequences for civil liberties, transparency, and accountability.

Inyoung Cheong, Postdoctoral Research Associate: Researcher with a background in AI safety, alignment, law, and regulatory principles whose work focuses on the social impacts of AI technologies and the development of socio-technical mitigations.

Alejandro Cuevas, Postdoctoral Research Associate: Researcher focused on the shady, suspicious, and illicit corners of the internet and how emerging technologies like generative AI both influence and are influenced by these spaces with approaches that blend gonzo and computational social science methods.

Samantha Dalal, Postdoctoral Research Associate: Human-computer interaction researcher who studies and builds pathways for communities to participate in the design and monitoring of AI systems with a research focus on the future of work – specifically in the informal and platform economies, such as rideshares.

Sohyeon Hwang, Postdoctoral Research Associate: Social scientist with a background in governance of digital technologies, online communities, online safety, information integrity, and algorithmic bias.

Cyrill Krähenbühl, Postdoctoral Research Associate: Computer scientist with a background in public key infrastructures (PKI) and path aware networking (PAN) whose research introduces flexibility into trust foundation of PKIs, enabling end users and certificate owners to define their trust preferences.

Blossom Metevier, Postdoctoral Research Associate: Computer scientist who studies how machine learning systems can be designed to act responsibly in dynamic environments and whose research focuses on improving the reliability of sequential learning methods, including those used in large language models (LLMs).

Stephan Rabanser, Postdoctoral Research Associate: Computer scientist who works on trustworthy machine learning, with a particular focus on uncertainty quantification, selective prediction, and out-of-distribution generalization/robustness and whose research aims to improve the reliability of machine learning systems under uncertainty and distribution shift.

Hilke Schellmann, Visiting Professional: Investigative journalist and associate professor of journalism at NYU whose research focuses on algorithmic accountability and the societal implications of artificial intelligence (AI), particularly examining how AI systems impact employment, workplace surveillance, and fundamental questions of fairness in automated decision-making.

Dominik Stammbach, Postdoctoral Research Associate: Researcher interested in exploring applications and the new development of Natural Language Processing (NLP) methods for enhancing access to justice and making law accessible.

Max Springer, Postdoctoral Research Associate: Mathematician and algorithms researcher as well as a science communicator whose research focuses on algorithmic fairness, with an emphasis on theoretical guarantees for bias mitigation and equitable outcomes in machine learning and game-theoretic settings.

Miranda Wei, Postdoctoral Research Associate: Researcher who studies online abuse and societal factors in sociotechnical safety, especially concerning social media, gender, and interpersonal relationships and whose research interests lie at the intersections of computer security and privacy (S&P), human-computer interaction (HCI), and feminist science and technology studies (STS).