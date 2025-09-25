The State AI Policy Forum: First Convening This Friday

Author: Mihir Kshirsagar

CITP is launching the inaugural State AI Policy Forum this Friday, September 26, 2025 with our first convening of state legislators and their staff. The Forum provides a neutral venue for state legislators to learn about the policy implications of AI technologies.

The Forum addresses the challenge that state legislators are making consequential decisions about AI systems and need evidence-based information about what these technologies actually do or what policy approaches might work. The AI policy landscape at the state level reveals a familiar pattern: industry lobbyists explaining why regulation would be harmful, advocacy groups sounding alarms about risks, and legislators trying to cut through competing claims to understand how best to proceed. We aim to create a space that brings multiple perspectives in conversation to help policymakers navigate the complex landscape.

Sessions are by invitation only and operate under Chatham House Rule – participants can use information shared but cannot attribute views to individuals. This matters for enabling candid exploration of complex issues. A steering committee of state legislators will guide topic selection, ensuring we address questions that matter to lawmakers.

We are also establishing an Academic Advisory Council of scholars from research programs across the country. If you are an academic with relevant expertise in AI technologies, policy analysis, ethics, law, or related fields and want to contribute to informed AI policymaking at the state level, contact mihir@princeton.edu.

Effective governance requires spaces where legislators can learn and deliberate. The State AI Policy Forum aims to be that space – focused on knowledge building rather than outcomes, on understanding rather than advocacy. For more information about participating or accessing forum resources please visit our website.

The State AI Policy Forum reflects CITP’s commitment to improve the relationship between technology and society.