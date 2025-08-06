Announcing the Inaugural CITP Technology Fellows Program

Princeton University’s Center for Information Technology Policy (CITP) is launching a new Technology Fellows Program. This initiative is designed to connect technologists with government experience to create an expert network addressing the shortage of technical expertise in state and local regulatory bodies nationwide.

The online application is now open.

As governments increasingly confront complex challenges related to artificial intelligence, implementation strategies, data privacy, economics, and more, the demand for informed technical guidance combined with policy skills continues to be a critical need. The Technology Fellows Program seeks to meet this need by cultivating a network of experts committed to advancing the public interest through thoughtful, evidence-based engagement. The inaugural Technology Fellows cohort will seek to welcome 6-10 fellows.

The fellowship is a non-residential program that provides opportunities for professional networking and the opportunity to be compensated for projects for public sector entities. The expected time commitment is 5-8 hours a month. We will hold virtual information sessions in late August and early September.

Who we are looking for:

3+ years of technical experience in software development / architecture / engineering, design, user experience, product management, human-computer interaction, machine learning, digital markets, technology policy, privacy, data science, cybersecurity, or related fields



Direct experience working in federal, state, or local government (as an employee, contractor, advisor, or consultant) alongside legal professionals, policymakers, economists, or regulators.



Knowledge of technology policy and public interest applications



Strong communication skills and experience explaining complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders

Online applications are open August 4, 2025 and we will review candidates on a rolling basis through October 15, 2025. We invite interested candidates to stay informed by visiting our website or subscribing to CITP updates via our newsletter, blog, and social media.