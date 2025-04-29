Announcing a Study: Assessing The Impact of Federal Funding in Promoting Digital Equity

The Princeton Center for Information Technology (CITP) is embarking on a research study that examines how states are using Digital Equity Act funding to address digital inequity. This post outlines our research agenda and invites input from stakeholders of federally funded digital equity projects from across sectors.

Historic Funding

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill of 2021 (the “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act”) allocates an unprecedented $2.75 billion to support digital equity work through the establishment of the Digital Equity Act. The goal of this funding is to give “Americans the skills and technology they need to take full advantage of their Internet connection so they can better their lives and grow the economy for everyone” (Internet For All). The National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) managed funds outlined in the Act are spread across three distinct grant programs, each with a unique purpose and set of eligibility requirements.

The State Digital Equity Planning Grant Program awarded a combined $60 million across all states, as well as several territories and native entities, towards the creation of individualized State Equity Plans. The State Digital Equity Capacity Grant, which allots $1.44 billion towards digital equity plan implementation, has been awarded to all states as well. Applications for sub-grants have opened in several states, including New York and Idaho. Texas paused its sub-grant application process in March of 2025 “due to ongoing federal government realignment”(StateScoop). There is no official freeze on Digital Equity Act funding at this time.

Figure 1: Digital Equity Act Planning and Capacity Funding Overview (Princeton Center for Information Technology Policy, 2025).

Lastly, the Competitive Grant Program, offers funding to sources beyond state governments to implement digital equity projects, allocating $1.25 billion for community anchor institutions, not-for-profit entities, local educational agencies, workforce development program providers, native groups, as well as state entities. The submission period for the Competitive Grant Program ended in September of 2024 and saw over seven hundred applications requesting more than $6.5 billion in funding. As of January 2025, over fourty entities, including a varied mix of municipalities, school districts, trade associations, and a hospital, among others, have been recommended for award of a combined $369 million pending “budget review and processing”. We have created a table highlighting Digital Equity Act funding amounts by state.

Defining Digital Inequality

This landmark funding project is informed by the perspective that digital technologies have become integral to public life, and that the need to expand access must be paired with efforts to improve literacy. In particular, communities in rural and underserved positions have consistently lacked affordable internet access which has inspired the defining term “digital divide”, creating a dichotomy between the “information rich and poor”. However, access to technology alone does not address the root causes of “digital inequality”.

Eszter Hargittai, a former CITP fellow, describes digital inequality as “how people of different backgrounds incorporate the Internet into their lives; how their digital and social contexts, their skills and their uses differ and how the life outcomes associated with these differences vary.” A number of digital equity focused projects have offered access, education, and guidance to people from underserved and disadvantaged communities to help navigate digital resources. Much of this work has taken place at libraries, schools, and community centers, often in collaboration with industry, nonprofit, and governmental leaders.

Researching Various Models and Metrics

Over the next year we intend to follow the development of Digital Equity Act awardees, tracing their arc from ideation to implementation to assessment. We will review the metrics of success identified in each state’s Digital Equity Plan to help understand the progress that grantees are making towards these goals and to develop qualitative assessments of their models. In particular, we are interested in how these projects gather and respond to feedback in their administrative functions. Our goal is to observe the development of this work and highlight the different pathways of these projects across states and sectors.

Are you involved with or aware of the work of any Digital Equity Act funding recipients? Please feel free to reach out via email at digitalequity@princeton.edu to discuss your experiences or ideas.